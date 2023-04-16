Community reactions to 16th annual Pirate festival

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - First Street and Town Common in Greenville were packed with people including some ECU Pirates for the annual Pirate Festival.

“It’s good vibes, good people, great weather, we’re chilling” said Greenville Resident, Austin Lincoln.

The 16th annual Pirate Fest took place on Saturday with vendors, live music, pirate shows and even cannons being shot off.

Kyle Parker, uptown Greenville Events Director says he loves to see the festival connect people across Greenville.

“It’s awesome that we’ve been able to continuously have the successful and be able to have a growth throughout the years to where it becomes a must do event for Greenville people,” said Parker.

In fact, many dressed up as pirates showing their support for both the city and the university.

One attendee says while he may not dress up as a pirate next year, he will rep his purple and gold.

“I think I might’ve underdressed here for the occasion, but you know it what it is hindsight 2020 there’s always next year,” said Lincoln.

Parker says no matter if you’re showing ECU pride or just coming out to have fun, the festival is the place for all.

“We love being able to put on events that bring the city together with ECU students and Greenville residents, everybody coming together as a community,” said Parker.

Pirate Fest had a total of seventy-five vendors this year and the events director estimates a total of 20,000 came out to enjoy the festival.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.