Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Community reactions to 16th annual Pirate festival

PirateFest Alyssa live 04-15-23
By Alyssa Hefner
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - First Street and Town Common in Greenville were packed with people including some ECU Pirates for the annual Pirate Festival.

“It’s good vibes, good people, great weather, we’re chilling” said Greenville Resident, Austin Lincoln.

The 16th annual Pirate Fest took place on Saturday with vendors, live music, pirate shows and even cannons being shot off.

Kyle Parker, uptown Greenville Events Director says he loves to see the festival connect people across Greenville.

“It’s awesome that we’ve been able to continuously have the successful and be able to have a growth throughout the years to where it becomes a must do event for Greenville people,” said Parker.

In fact, many dressed up as pirates showing their support for both the city and the university.

One attendee says while he may not dress up as a pirate next year, he will rep his purple and gold.

“I think I might’ve underdressed here for the occasion, but you know it what it is hindsight 2020 there’s always next year,” said Lincoln.

Parker says no matter if you’re showing ECU pride or just coming out to have fun, the festival is the place for all.

“We love being able to put on events that bring the city together with ECU students and Greenville residents, everybody coming together as a community,” said Parker.

Pirate Fest had a total of seventy-five vendors this year and the events director estimates a total of 20,000 came out to enjoy the festival.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother calls for change after son's death
WITN Investigates: Jacksonville mother calling for change after son dies following 911 call
The RMS Titanic. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
Eastern Carolina lighthouse got messages from Titanic before sinking
Chad Thomas and Kristen Graham are both wanted by Kinston police.
WHERE ARE WE? Couple wanted for Kinston theft
The piece of history had been buried beneath Lake Waccamaw for hundreds of years.
1,000-year-old Native American canoe brought to the lake’s surface
(TOP ROW) Davis, McKnight, Jones (BOTTOM ROW) Roberts, Greene
Five arrested after Kinston search finds illegal guns

Latest News

Sheriff: Man arrested after setting several houses on fire
Sheriff: Man arrested after setting several houses on fire
Boston remembers deadly marathon bombing 10 years later
Boston remembers deadly marathon bombing 10 years later
First Alert Forecast for Saturday, April 15, 2023
First Alert Forecast for Saturday, April 15, 2023
PirateFest Alyssa live 04-15-23
PirateFest Alyssa live 04-15-23