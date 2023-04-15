Advertise With Us
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Scattered Showers Return Late Sunday

Spotty Showers and Downpours Possible to Close Out the Weekend
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
By Zach Holder
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Partly cloudy skies become clear overnight as our break from the rain continues.

Sunday starts off dry with temperatures in the upper 50s/low 60s. Sunshine takes us into the 80s inland and 70s along the coast. Breezy southwest winds will help push temperatures up too. By 1-3 PM, we may start to see a few spotty downpours develop. The latest data shows areas along highway 11 and the coast have the best chance of a shower but really, these can pop up anywhere. A dying line of showers crosses I-95 in the evening bringing another chance for some. Not everyone will see rain during the day or evening. By Monday morning, showers are gone and clouds leave quickly.

A cooler start to the week is expected behind Sunday night’s front. Overnight temperatures fall into the 50s. Highs will be in the 70s inland and 60s along the coast for a few days. 80s return by Wednesday, and we’ll keep warming up until our next front which looks to arrive around Saturday.

