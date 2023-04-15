Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

VIDEO: Escaped emu leads police on 20-mile chase after getting ‘spooked’

An emu reportedly got spooked and took police on a 20-mile chase. (Source: WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - An escaped emu in Tennessee led police on a 20-mile chase Wednesday after its owner says it got “spooked” and jumped its 7-foot fence.

Harry McKinney, the emu’s owner, said that nearby logging caused the bird to get frightened.

The animal reportedly ended up running away at speeds of up to 35 mph.

McKinney said he followed police on the chase and used a dog leash as a lasso to capture his bird.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother calls for change after son's death
WITN Investigates: Jacksonville mother calling for change after son dies following 911 call
The RMS Titanic. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
Eastern Carolina lighthouse got messages from Titanic before sinking
Chad Thomas and Kristen Graham are both wanted by Kinston police.
WHERE ARE WE? Couple wanted for Kinston theft
The piece of history had been buried beneath Lake Waccamaw for hundreds of years.
1,000-year-old Native American canoe brought to the lake’s surface
Elizabeth City State University
Police investigating gunshot on Elizabeth City State University campus

Latest News

POLICE: Elizabeth City man wanted for shooting man in face
NATALIE'S FIRST ALERT WEATHER
Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Scattered Showers for your Saturday
This undated photo provided by SpaceX shows the company's Starship rocket at the launch site in...
FAA gives OK for SpaceX’s Starship test flight from Texas
A 17-year-old died after falling while hiking in the Acadia National Park on Friday.
High school student dies after falling 25 feet at national park, officials say