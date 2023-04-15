Advertise With Us
Sheriff: Man arrested after setting several houses on fire

Charles Newell, 54
Charles Newell, 54(Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man here in the East was arrested this morning on several charges after several unoccupied houses were set on fire.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says they received multiple calls about houses on fire in an area of the county between Pinetops and Tarboro.

Deputies say they started searching the area when someone called and shared a description of a car leaving one of the homes.

A Pinetops Police officer says he saw the car near Wiggins Cross Road and began following it until deputies were with them.

Police say they initiated a traffic stop which started a car chase that went on for several miles and led to the driver getting out of the car and running.

Deputies say that they ended up catching and arresting 54-year-old Charles Newell.

The sheriff’s office says Newell was charged with five counts of second-degree arson, felony flee to elude, driving while impaired, and reckless driving to endanger.

Deputies say Newell was placed in the Edgecombe County Detention Center under a $510,000 bond.

The SBI is assisting in the ongoing investigation.

