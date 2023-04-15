Advertise With Us
POLICE: Elizabeth City man wanted for shooting man in face

(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police in the east are looking for a man they said shot another man in the face.

Elizabeth City police said officers went to 1400 Roanoke Avenue, Building 1700A around 7:41 p.m. on Friday to check out a disturbance call.

Investigators said they learned that Gary Price, of Elizabeth City, was shot in the face by Joseph Bass, 28, also of Elizabeth City, during an argument.

Price was taken to Albemarle Sentara Medical Center for treatment.

Police have taken warrants out for assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflicting serious injury, possession of a firearm by a felon, and discharging a firearm in city limits.

WITN has requested a picture of Joseph Bass but he’s described as standing 5′11′', weighing 175 pounds, and having brown hair.

If you have information on Bass, call police at 252-335-4321

