Pirates take game one of three game weekend series with Cincinnati

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU Pirates got a three-game homestand started off right Friday against AAC opponent Cincinnati.

The Pirates got things started early with three runs in the bottom of the first when Cam Clonch homered driving in two runs.

They would pick up two more in the bottom of the second before Cincinnati got on the board in the 4th to cut the lead to 5 to 1.

A homer by Cincinnati two innings later made it 6 to 3. They cut the lead to 2 with another run in the eighth, but the Pirate bats also came alive in the eighth when Josh Moylan homered driving in two runs making it 9 to 4, which was the final score.

The Pirates are now 26 and 8 overall, 5-2 in the American.

The next game is set for 4:00 pm Saturday. They close out the series Sunday at 1:00 pm.

