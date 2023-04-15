Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Scattered Showers for your Saturday
Clear skies in the overnight but clouds make a comeback mid-Sunday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Sunshine has returned to ENC on Saturday, but don’t be fooled because it won’t be sticking around too much over the next 24-hours.
There will be a chance for scattered showers to pass through much of Eastern North Carolina come this afternoon with a high of 80F. Chances will significantly diminishes once we get to 5 p.m.
Then we’ll see clear skies through the overnight with a low of 60F and early Sunday morning. Clouds will start rolling back into the area in the afternoon as we see a high of 83F. Showers return around 5 p.m. through your Monday morning.
Below are the details for the PIRATEFEST forecast:
