Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Scattered Showers for your Saturday

Clear skies in the overnight but clouds make a comeback mid-Sunday
First Alert Forecast For April 15, 2023
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Sunshine has returned to ENC on Saturday, but don’t be fooled because it won’t be sticking around too much over the next 24-hours.

There will be a chance for scattered showers to pass through much of Eastern North Carolina come this afternoon with a high of 80F. Chances will significantly diminishes once we get to 5 p.m.

Then we’ll see clear skies through the overnight with a low of 60F and early Sunday morning. Clouds will start rolling back into the area in the afternoon as we see a high of 83F. Showers return around 5 p.m. through your Monday morning.

Below are the details for the PIRATEFEST forecast:

PIRATEFEST FORECAST (4/15/2023)
PIRATEFEST FORECAST (4/15/2023)

