Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Megamillions 4-14-23

Megamillions for April, 14-2023
By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother calls for change after son's death
WITN Investigates: Jacksonville mother calling for change after son dies following 911 call
The RMS Titanic. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
Eastern Carolina lighthouse got messages from Titanic before sinking
Chad Thomas and Kristen Graham are both wanted by Kinston police.
WHERE ARE WE? Couple wanted for Kinston theft
The piece of history had been buried beneath Lake Waccamaw for hundreds of years.
1,000-year-old Native American canoe brought to the lake’s surface
Elizabeth City State University
Police investigating gunshot on Elizabeth City State University campus

Latest News

NCEL 04-14-2023
NCEL 04-14-2023
NCEL 4/14/23
NCEL 4/14/23
Volunteers with Pitt County nonprofit continue to press forward despite flooding damage
Volunteers with Pitt County nonprofit continue to press forward despite flooding damage
MEGAMILLION 4/14/23
MEGAMILLION 4/14/23