Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Amber Alert: 9-year-old abducted in Va. believed to be in ‘extreme danger’

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 9-year-old girl in Newport News who police say was...
An Amber Alert has been issued for a 9-year-old girl in Newport News who police say was abducted Saturday morning.(Photo: Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 9-year-old girl who police say was abducted Saturday morning.

Brielle Alexis Maree Silver “is believed to be in extreme danger and was last seen on Jefferson Avenue in Newport News,” Virginia State Police said.

She was last seen wearing a black tank top, white shorts, and no shoes. She may be wearing silver dolphin earrings.

“The child is believed to have been abducted by Bethany Renae Dawn Gould,” police said.

There is no clothing description at this time.

They may be traveling in a gray 2005 Mercury Mariner with Alabama tag 32BM568.

If you have any information about this case, call 911 or the Newport News Police Department at 757-727-2500.

Police say this is a photo of the the vehicle they may be traveling in.
Police say this is a photo of the the vehicle they may be traveling in.(Photo: Virginia State Police)

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother calls for change after son's death
WITN Investigates: Jacksonville mother calling for change after son dies following 911 call
The RMS Titanic. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
Eastern Carolina lighthouse got messages from Titanic before sinking
Chad Thomas and Kristen Graham are both wanted by Kinston police.
WHERE ARE WE? Couple wanted for Kinston theft
The piece of history had been buried beneath Lake Waccamaw for hundreds of years.
1,000-year-old Native American canoe brought to the lake’s surface
Elizabeth City State University
Police investigating gunshot on Elizabeth City State University campus

Latest News

A train carrying hazardous materials has derailed and caught fire in Rockwood, Maine, fire...
Freight train engines, cars derail and catch fire in Maine
Boston remembers deadly marathon bombing 10 years later
Boston remembers deadly marathon bombing 10 years later
First Alert Forecast for Saturday, April 15, 2023
First Alert Forecast for Saturday, April 15, 2023
PirateFest Alyssa live 04-15-23
PirateFest Alyssa live 04-15-23