Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Spotty Storms and Showers Continue This Weekend

Most Stay Dry This Weekend Even As Spotty Showers Hang Around At Times
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder(WITN)
By Zach Holder
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Highest rain chances over the weekend are behind us but that doesn’t mean we’ll be completely rain free.

Spotty storms continue through the evening. The main threat is brief heavy rain, lightning, and thunder. There’s still the chance a storm could have hail or high winds. By midnight, any strong storms should be gone leaving us with spotty showers overnight into Saturday morning. A few downpours are possible from the Crystal Coast into the Outer Banks around sunrise too.

Any morning showers won’t hang around long on Saturday and probably won’t put down much rainfall either. Don’t let the threat of a shower ruin a trip to Grifton for their Shad Festival or to Greenville for PirateFest. Highs stay in the 80s Saturday and Sunday. We’ll keep a chance for a few more quick showers late Sunday afternoon as a front approaches from the west. Chances may rise a bit more through the evening.

Next week starts off windy and a little cooler. Overnight lows may briefly dip into the 40s Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. No frost expected and the afternoons will be comfortable with highs in the 70s.

