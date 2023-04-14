Advertise With Us
WHERE ARE WE? Couple wanted for Kinston theft

Chad Thomas and Kristen Graham are both wanted by Kinston police.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man and a woman who are wanted for stealing items from a nightclub.

Warrants are out against Chad Thomas, 37, for larceny, attempted breaking and entering, and possession of stolen goods, while 29-year-old Kristen Graham is wanted for possession of stolen goods and aiding and abetting larceny.

On Tuesday the owner of Roxie’s on West Vernon Avenue reported that someone had stolen items behind her business on two different occasions.

Police said the owner was able to identify one of the suspects as Thomas.

Officers then got a tip about where some of the stolen items were and during a search of a home on Andy Lane police were able to recover some of the stolen property.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Thomas or Graham is urged to call Kinston police at 252-939-3220.

