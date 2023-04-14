Teenager charged after alcohol suspected in Lenoir County crash

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager has been charged after alcohol was suspected in a Lenoir County crash.

North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement said a teenage driver received minor injuries after a crash early on April 2nd in Lenoir County.

State troopers suspected alcohol was a factor in the crash and contacted ALE.

Caleb Sinner, 19, of Lenoir County, was charged with giving alcoholic beverages to a person under the age of 21.

ALE says their investigation showed that the underage driver was given alcohol by Sinner at a private residence.

