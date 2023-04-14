Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Teenager charged after alcohol suspected in Lenoir County crash

North Carolina ALE
North Carolina ALE(NCDPS)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager has been charged after alcohol was suspected in a Lenoir County crash.

North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement said a teenage driver received minor injuries after a crash early on April 2nd in Lenoir County.

State troopers suspected alcohol was a factor in the crash and contacted ALE.

Caleb Sinner, 19, of Lenoir County, was charged with giving alcoholic beverages to a person under the age of 21.

ALE says their investigation showed that the underage driver was given alcohol by Sinner at a private residence.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother calls for change after son's death
WITN Investigates: Jacksonville mother calling for change after son dies following 911 call
The homicide happened at this home Wednesday night.
Son finds dad dead in Duplin County home
The 15-year-old was killed and five others wounded Wednesday evening.
Family identifies 15-year-old girl killed, five other teens wounded in Goldsboro shooting
The drugs were found hidden in a pickup truck this weekend.
Traffic stop nets Greenville police 42 pounds of crystal meth
GENERIC HURRICANE SEASON IMAGE
North Carolina State releases outlook for Hurricane Season 2023

Latest News

ALE agents say a clerk at King's Discount Deli in Goldsboro sold alcohol to an underage driver.
ALE: Clerk charged after underage driver involved in Wayne County crash
How to you let people see the 100’s of postcards from the New Bern Historical Society...
New Bern Historical Society celebrating 100th anniversary at Duffy Gallery
Chad Thomas and Kristen Graham are both wanted by Kinston police.
WHERE ARE WE? Couple wanted for Kinston theft
PCC's Health Sciences Division will welcome local high school students and members of the...
PCC inviting high schoolers and public to learn about health sciences program