Teenager charged after alcohol suspected in Lenoir County crash
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager has been charged after alcohol was suspected in a Lenoir County crash.
North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement said a teenage driver received minor injuries after a crash early on April 2nd in Lenoir County.
State troopers suspected alcohol was a factor in the crash and contacted ALE.
Caleb Sinner, 19, of Lenoir County, was charged with giving alcoholic beverages to a person under the age of 21.
ALE says their investigation showed that the underage driver was given alcohol by Sinner at a private residence.
