Suspect arrested and charged in Duplin County murder

Anthony Mondie
Anthony Mondie(Duplin County Sheriff's Office)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect and charged him with murder in the death of a man Wednesday night.

The sheriff’s office arrested Anthony Mondie and charged him with killing 68-year-old Wilbert Bryant.

Bryant was found dead in his home at 231 John Rich Road in Warsaw.

Bryant’s son found him and said he had been stabbed to death. The sheriff’s office has not yet disclosed how he died.

The sheriff’s office and SBI say Mondie was located in Jacksonville at a friend’s home where he was taken into custody.

Mondie is in the Duplin County Detention Center under no bond.

