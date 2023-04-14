Some Eastern Carolina residents will soon be impacted by a fare increase for public transportation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt Area Transit System, otherwise known as PATS, is the local, community, and county-wide provider of transportation. For some like Pitt County resident, Mary Moore, the main form of transportation.

“PATS has helped me out a lot because if it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be able to go back and forth to the doctor.” Moore says, “I enjoy them. they get us where we need to be and if it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t be able to get anywhere.”

Now for the first time since 2011, the fare for rural general public riders will increase from $7 to $9 per person for a one-way trip, and round trips will rise from $14 to $18 per person.

“People have to understand; you see the world we’re living in with high gas prices, inflation. PATS has done a great job of keeping costs down. While everyone hates it, I hate it but we also have to be reasonable that they’re trying to live within their means but with high gas prices, it’s part of doing business,” says Pitt County Council on Aging Executive Director, Rich Zeck.

Pitt County Council on Aging is one of PATS’ clients. PATS transport seniors to and from vital doctor visits, congregate meal sites, senior centers, and more.

Zeck says despite the price increase, PATS is vital, especially in the rural areas of Pitt County.

“This is just an area that is vital. Pitt County needs viable transportation. We want to make transportation affordable, on call, and there’s a lot of opportunities down the road to expand transportation in Pitt County and I think the county is going to be a viable player in that market.”

Zeck also encourages people to consider the bigger picture. “What I would really encourage is, there’s a lot of talk about the increase in fares right now and really the conversation needs to be with our legislative representatives because there’s something called ROPE funding which is the rural operating funding and that is what really helps our seniors.”

The increase in PATS pricing for rural general public riders will go into effect on July 1st.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.