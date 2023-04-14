Shackleford stallion dies while being moved to reserve

SHACKELFORD BANKS, N.C. (WITN) - One of Shackleford Banks’ wild stallions has died while being transferred to a local reserve.

National Park Service employees say they were attempting to move the stallion from Shackleford Banks to the Rachel Carson Reserve, which they say is a similar habitat that is only a few miles to the north in Beaufort.

During the transfer on Wednesday, the 6-year-old horse was sedated using drugs they say have been used on Shackleford Banks’ wild horses for years when it died suddenly.

Employees say veterinarians that were monitoring the horse during the move tried to revive it, but the horse did not recover.

The transfer is part of a cooperative partnership between the National Park Service, the Foundation for Shackleford Horses, and the Division of Coastal Management’s NC Coastal Reserve Program.

According to the National Park Service, moving a stallion to the reserve is meant to support the long-term viability and health of the wild horse herd located there. They said this stallion was carefully chosen based on its body condition, age, and social status to help ensure the best outcome for the animal as it joined the Rachel Carson Reserve herd.

“I am utterly devastated over the loss of the horse,” said Superintendent of Cape Lookout National Seashore Jeff West. “We had such high hopes for this stallion helping out the Rachel Carson Reserve’s genetic viability.”

Tests are being done to find out what caused the horse’s death, including any unknown, underlying conditions. The results of the tests may take several weeks.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.