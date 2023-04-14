Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Rocky Mount jumps starting police pay to $60,000

Rocky Mount police
Rocky Mount police(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The City of Rocky Mount says it is adjusting the pay scale for its police department in a big way.

The city says that effective immediately all of its starting police officers will be paid an annual salary of $60,000 - a 36% increase from its existing starting pay.

City Manager Keith Rogers Jr. said he believes the higher starting salary should improve staffing in the police department.

“Citywide we are working to update our classification and compensation structure, ensuring that we value all city employees,” Rogers said. “Increasing starting pay for our officers will directly address our significant vacancy rate and enhance our recruitment efforts.”

Police Chief Robert Hassell said he appreciates the support from Rogers and that the higher starting salary is meaningful for his department’s officers.

“Our officers are second to none,” Hassell said. “We are investing in them as they are investing in our community and public safety.”

Rogers said funding for the higher salaries will come from savings related to existing vacancies in the Police Department. He said his proposed 2024 budget, which will be released next month, includes money to maintain the $60,000 starting salary for officers.

The City Manager’s office also said that any existing police officer’s pay would be adjusted accordingly to meet the new pay scale.

The pay hike will surpass many other police departments in the region. For example, Raleigh starts officers at $50,301, Greenville at $50,100, Durham $46,998, and Jacksonville $44,700.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother calls for change after son's death
WITN Investigates: Jacksonville mother calling for change after son dies following 911 call
The homicide happened at this home Wednesday night.
Son finds dad dead in Duplin County home
The 15-year-old was killed and five others wounded Wednesday evening.
Family identifies 15-year-old girl killed, five other teens wounded in Goldsboro shooting
The drugs were found hidden in a pickup truck this weekend.
Traffic stop nets Greenville police 42 pounds of crystal meth
GENERIC HURRICANE SEASON IMAGE
North Carolina State releases outlook for Hurricane Season 2023

Latest News

Akeem Brunson
Man charged with attempted murder after Warsaw shooting
This was a photo taken in 2017 on Shackleford Banks
Shackleford stallion dies while being moved to reserve
ALE agents say a clerk at King's Discount Deli in Goldsboro sold alcohol to an underage driver.
ALE: Clerk charged after underage driver involved in Wayne County crash
North Carolina ALE
Teenager charged after alcohol suspected in Lenoir County crash