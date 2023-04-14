Rocky Mount jumps starting police pay to $60,000

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The City of Rocky Mount says it is adjusting the pay scale for its police department in a big way.

The city says that effective immediately all of its starting police officers will be paid an annual salary of $60,000 - a 36% increase from its existing starting pay.

City Manager Keith Rogers Jr. said he believes the higher starting salary should improve staffing in the police department.

“Citywide we are working to update our classification and compensation structure, ensuring that we value all city employees,” Rogers said. “Increasing starting pay for our officers will directly address our significant vacancy rate and enhance our recruitment efforts.”

Police Chief Robert Hassell said he appreciates the support from Rogers and that the higher starting salary is meaningful for his department’s officers.

“Our officers are second to none,” Hassell said. “We are investing in them as they are investing in our community and public safety.”

Rogers said funding for the higher salaries will come from savings related to existing vacancies in the Police Department. He said his proposed 2024 budget, which will be released next month, includes money to maintain the $60,000 starting salary for officers.

The City Manager’s office also said that any existing police officer’s pay would be adjusted accordingly to meet the new pay scale.

The pay hike will surpass many other police departments in the region. For example, Raleigh starts officers at $50,301, Greenville at $50,100, Durham $46,998, and Jacksonville $44,700.

