Pitt Community College celebrates Pride Day

WINTERVILLE N.C. (WITN) - Students at Pitt community college celebrated pride day a little earlier this year.

The student group called the “gender-sexuality alliance” gathered in the Goess student center. Attendees were treated to food, music, activity booths, and an LGBTQ guest speaker.

President Cole Perry says he created the organization to provide a safe place for LGBTQ students. ”You know provide information, if they are questioning or if they just want someone to talk to that’s what we are here for,” he said.

Organizers say they are looking forward to October 11th, otherwise known as “national coming out day.”

National Pride Day is normally observed in June, but members say they chose April for those students who plan to go home for the summer.

