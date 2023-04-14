Advertise With Us
Pirates vs. Cancer event to return for 6th year

By WITN Web Team and Courtney Bunting
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Mark your calendars or April 27 because Pirates vs. Cancer is making its return for the 6th year.

The event unites child cancer patients and ECU Pirates all against a common goal: beating cancer.

Supporters who can’t stop by on the day of the event are welcome to get a trim, cut or shave for free. You’re encouraged to then share a picture or video of your new look that will be played during the event.

All money raised will stay right here in the east and help kids battling cancer at the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital.

Since the event started, Pirates vs. Cancer has raised more than $122,000 thanks to the more than 60 shavees and hair donors.

You can donate or learn more here and follow their efforts through the social media handles below:

Facebook: Pirates Vs. Cancer

Twitter: @PiratesVsCancer

Instagram: @piratesvscancer

