Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

PCC inviting high schoolers and public to learn about health sciences program

PCC's Health Sciences Division will welcome local high school students and members of the...
PCC's Health Sciences Division will welcome local high school students and members of the community to campus April 19 for an informational fair. The event will shed light on the college's radiography program and other health care curricula, as well as the careers graduates of health sciences programs can expect to find.(Pitt Community College)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt Community College’s Health Sciences Division is hosting an information fair for high schoolers and the community.

The fair will take place at the William E. Fulford and Herman Simon buildings and the Davenport Multipurpose Room on Wednesday. Public and private high school students will visit that morning and afternoon, while homeschoolers and the public can visit between 4-7 p.m..

PCC says representatives from the 23 health sciences programs will be there to address any questions about curricula, career options, and admission requirements. Information regarding student services, financial aid, and student activities will also be present.

“This is PCC’s first fair focused solely on promoting health care careers,” PCC Health Sciences Dean Donna Neal said. “It will offer those who attend a chance to engage with our faculty and students to learn about the roles different types of health care workers play in providing patient care and the training programs Pitt offers to prepare people for those careers.”

The fair will be free and open to attend. Parking will also be free and available in lots outside the Fulford building.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother calls for change after son's death
WITN Investigates: Jacksonville mother calling for change after son dies following 911 call
The homicide happened at this home Wednesday night.
Son finds dad dead in Duplin County home
The 15-year-old was killed and five others wounded Wednesday evening.
Family identifies 15-year-old girl killed, five other teens wounded in Goldsboro shooting
The drugs were found hidden in a pickup truck this weekend.
Traffic stop nets Greenville police 42 pounds of crystal meth
Shooting on Lionel Street in Goldsboro
One person killed, 5 others injured in Goldsboro shooting

Latest News

Johnny Davis, Jr.
NEW INFO: Cherry Point Marine arrested for child porn
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Ada
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Ada!
Roadwork will begin on Monday.
Greenville city streets being updated beginning next week
Carteret County hosting medication disposal on April 22