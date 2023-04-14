PCC inviting high schoolers and public to learn about health sciences program

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt Community College’s Health Sciences Division is hosting an information fair for high schoolers and the community.

The fair will take place at the William E. Fulford and Herman Simon buildings and the Davenport Multipurpose Room on Wednesday. Public and private high school students will visit that morning and afternoon, while homeschoolers and the public can visit between 4-7 p.m..

PCC says representatives from the 23 health sciences programs will be there to address any questions about curricula, career options, and admission requirements. Information regarding student services, financial aid, and student activities will also be present.

“This is PCC’s first fair focused solely on promoting health care careers,” PCC Health Sciences Dean Donna Neal said. “It will offer those who attend a chance to engage with our faculty and students to learn about the roles different types of health care workers play in providing patient care and the training programs Pitt offers to prepare people for those careers.”

The fair will be free and open to attend. Parking will also be free and available in lots outside the Fulford building.

