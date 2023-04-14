NEW INFO: Cherry Point Marine arrested for child porn

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - There’s new information about a child pornography arrest in Havelock. The Marine Corps confirms that the man is stationed at Cherry Point.

Staff Sgt. Johnny Davis, Jr. was arrested after an investigation by Havelock police and the SBI. The 36-year-old Marine was charged with third degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Police say a tip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children led to the Havelock man’s arrest.

Cherry Point says Davis enlisted in March of 2009 and is a network chief assigned to Marine Wing Support Squadron 271.

Davis was jailed on a $20,000 bond.

