New Bern Historical Society celebrating 100th anniversary at Duffy Gallery

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Come and experience over 100 years of New Bern history with their special exhibit.

The New Bern Historical Society is celebrating its 100th year with a free and special exhibit at the North Carolina History Center’s Duffy Gallery. This exhibit is called “Through the Looking Glass, a Journey with the Storytellers”.

The exhibit will open next Saturday, April 22, and remain there until Jan. 5, 2024. Duffy Gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The Historical Society’s exhibit will host images, artifacts, and files they have collected over the years.

“History will surround you. Look around and you’ll meet the key storytellers of New Bern. Look down and you’ll follow the hands of a clock,” said Mickey Miller, executive director. “Watch for map projections, Miss Gertrude’s New Bern firsts, and videos of times gone by. Look up and you’ll see the centerpiece of the exhibit -- a unique ceiling-mounted mobile composed of hundreds of historical postcards. This is unlike any exhibit you’ve seen before!.”

Offices are located in the historic Attmore-Oliver House at 511 Broad Street in New Bern. For more information, call 252-638-8558 or go www.NewBernHistorical.org or the New Bern Historical Society Facebook page.

