Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

New Bern Historical Society celebrating 100th anniversary at Duffy Gallery

How to you let people see the 100’s of postcards from the New Bern Historical Society...
How to you let people see the 100’s of postcards from the New Bern Historical Society collection? Turn them into a moving sculpture!(New Bern Historical Society)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Come and experience over 100 years of New Bern history with their special exhibit.

The New Bern Historical Society is celebrating its 100th year with a free and special exhibit at the North Carolina History Center’s Duffy Gallery. This exhibit is called “Through the Looking Glass, a Journey with the Storytellers”.

The exhibit will open next Saturday, April 22, and remain there until Jan. 5, 2024. Duffy Gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The Historical Society’s exhibit will host images, artifacts, and files they have collected over the years.

“History will surround you. Look around and you’ll meet the key storytellers of New Bern. Look down and you’ll follow the hands of a clock,” said Mickey Miller, executive director. “Watch for map projections, Miss Gertrude’s New Bern firsts, and videos of times gone by. Look up and you’ll see the centerpiece of the exhibit -- a unique ceiling-mounted mobile composed of hundreds of historical postcards. This is unlike any exhibit you’ve seen before!.”

Offices are located in the historic Attmore-Oliver House at 511 Broad Street in New Bern. For more information, call 252-638-8558 or go www.NewBernHistorical.org or the New Bern Historical Society Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother calls for change after son's death
WITN Investigates: Jacksonville mother calling for change after son dies following 911 call
The homicide happened at this home Wednesday night.
Son finds dad dead in Duplin County home
The 15-year-old was killed and five others wounded Wednesday evening.
Family identifies 15-year-old girl killed, five other teens wounded in Goldsboro shooting
The drugs were found hidden in a pickup truck this weekend.
Traffic stop nets Greenville police 42 pounds of crystal meth
GENERIC HURRICANE SEASON IMAGE
North Carolina State releases outlook for Hurricane Season 2023

Latest News

Chad Thomas and Kristen Graham are both wanted by Kinston police.
WHERE ARE WE? Couple wanted for Kinston theft
PCC's Health Sciences Division will welcome local high school students and members of the...
PCC inviting high schoolers and public to learn about health sciences program
Johnny Davis, Jr.
NEW INFO: Cherry Point Marine arrested for child porn
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Ada
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Ada!