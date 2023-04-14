Advertise With Us
NC By Train continues record-breaking ridership

North Carolina's passenger rail service broke its annual record for ridership in 2022. More than 522,000 people rode NC By Train, the intercity rail service that has served North Carolina for 32 years.(North Carolina Department of Transportation)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina’s intercity rail service achieved record ridership in 2023′s first quarter.

The Department of Transportation announced that NC By Train’s January, February, March, and the quarter as a whole has exceeded all records.

The Carolinian and Piedmont trains alone carried over 135,000 passengers, which is 50% more than last year’s.

“Last year we had the highest ridership that we’ve ever had in our 32-year history of providing intercity railroad service here in North Carolina,” said Jason Orthner, the Rail Division Director at the N.C. Department of Transportation. “We are starting out very well for another record year for ridership on NC By Train.”

NCDOT wants even more people to take advantage of this service as it offers large seats, charging outlets, free Wi-Fi, and discounts for students, veterans, and seniors.

Visit NC By Train for more information.

