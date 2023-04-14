Man charged with attempted murder after Warsaw shooting

WARSAW, N.C. (WITN) - An arrest has been made in a shooting that happened Tuesday in Duplin County.

Warsaw police said Akeem Brunson was arrested early this morning, sleeping in a vehicle on Bowden’s Road.

The 19-year-old Clinton man has been charged with attempted first degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Police said they got an anonymous tip that Brunson was in the vehicle. They say at first he refused to give his name but then was later positively identified.

The shooting happened on East John Street in Warsaw.

Brunson was jailed on a $1,000,000 bond.

