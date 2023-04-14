Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Brain of Louisville bank mass shooting suspect to be tested for CTE

Five people have died following a mass shooting inside a Louisville bank. (Source: CNN/WDRB/WAVE/WLKY)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The brain of Louisville bank shooting suspect Connor Sturgeon will be tested for a degenerative brain disease called CTE, or Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy.

The family’s attorney confirmed that Sturgeon’s father told him that Sturgeon’s brain is being tested, WAVE reported

A family friend said the family and the Kentucky state medical examiner wanted to have the testing done.

The process has begun, and results are expected in a few weeks.

CTE is degeneration of the brain caused by repeated trauma to the head. Diagnosis is made by studying sections of the brain.

Sturgeon’s friend said he had three significant concussions while playing football and basketball in the eighth and ninth grades.

He said high school classmates even called him “Mister Concussion.”

Five people were killed in Monday’s mass shooting at Old National Bank. Eight others were wounded, one of them critically.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Mother calls for change after son's death
WITN Investigates: Jacksonville mother calling for change after son dies following 911 call
The homicide happened at this home Wednesday night.
Son finds dad dead in Duplin County home
The 15-year-old was killed and five others wounded Wednesday evening.
Family identifies 15-year-old girl killed, five other teens wounded in Goldsboro shooting
The drugs were found hidden in a pickup truck this weekend.
Traffic stop nets Greenville police 42 pounds of crystal meth
Shooting on Lionel Street in Goldsboro
One person killed, 5 others injured in Goldsboro shooting

Latest News

GRAPHIC WARNING: The city council settled two cases against former officer Derek Chauvin for...
GRAPHIC: Civil cases related to ex-officer Chauvin settled in Minneapolis
A TV screen is seen reporting North Korea's missile launch with a file image of North Korean...
North Korea says it tested new solid-fuel long-range missile
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Scattered Showers with a Few Strong Storms Friday
GRAPHIC WARNING: Footage shows Derek Chauvin in excessive force cases from 2017.
GRAPHIC: Body cam released in Chauvin complaints