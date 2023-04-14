KINSTON: Residents cleared to return home after gas leak forced evacuations.

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Residents at an Eastern Carolina public housing complex can return home after a gas leak earlier today.

Kinston authorities say that around 9:00 a.m. a construction crew hit a two-inch natural gas main line at East King Street and South McDaniels Street in Kinston.

Crews were demolishing an old part of the Simon Bright housing project and say they thought that all underground lines had been properly marked.

Kinston’s deputy fire chief says residents of one building in the public housing complex were evacuated because of their proximity to the leak.

”It can be very dangerous if it is not mitigated properly. Lucky today the weather is in our favor and gas likes to rise and we have good weather so it can rise instead of pushing into structures,” said Kinston Deputy Fire Chief Chad Johnson.

Piedmont Natural Gas fixed the leak and firefighters have confirmed there are no hazardous gas levels remaining in any of the buildings.

