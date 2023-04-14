Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

KINSTON: Residents cleared to return home after gas leak forced evacuations.

Crews work to repair Kinston gas leak.
Crews work to repair Kinston gas leak.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Residents at an Eastern Carolina public housing complex can return home after a gas leak earlier today.

Kinston authorities say that around 9:00 a.m. a construction crew hit a two-inch natural gas main line at East King Street and South McDaniels Street in Kinston.

Crews were demolishing an old part of the Simon Bright housing project and say they thought that all underground lines had been properly marked.

Kinston’s deputy fire chief says residents of one building in the public housing complex were evacuated because of their proximity to the leak.

”It can be very dangerous if it is not mitigated properly. Lucky today the weather is in our favor and gas likes to rise and we have good weather so it can rise instead of pushing into structures,” said Kinston Deputy Fire Chief Chad Johnson.

Piedmont Natural Gas fixed the leak and firefighters have confirmed there are no hazardous gas levels remaining in any of the buildings.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Lionel Street in Goldsboro
One person killed, 5 others injured in Goldsboro shooting
Mother calls for change after son's death
WITN Investigates: Jacksonville mother calling for change after son dies following 911 call
Kinston's Styles and Dunn transfer
Former Kinston stars Styles and Dunn complete transfers
Jaime Long
Carteret Co. human resources director & husband dead after shooting
The fire was called in just before 3:00 p.m.
One person injured after horse barn leveled in Pitt County fire

Latest News

Home where son says he found his father stabbed to death.
Duplin County man finds father stabbed to death
Duke Energy check on the status of the new battery system at Camp Lejeune.
Camp Lejeune partners with Duke to provide state’s largest transmission-connected battery
PCC Pride Day
Pitt Community College celebrates Pride Day
ECU survey regarding restroom preferences
Concerns are rising from a recent survey to the ECU community