Heavy rains flood local non-profit

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - This morning one local non-profit walked into something that was heartbreaking.

Barbara Whitehead with NC Support Our Troops said this morning that when they entered their building in Ayden it was flooded. Whitehead says recently they have had a few leaks in the building and this morning they walked into the building and found water pouring from the ceiling and ceiling tiles all over the ground. Many items were lost due to water damage and some food items like chocolate was melted.

Volunteers say they immediately began moving everything out of the building, especially once they show the roof starting to cave in early this morning. Volunteers and former servicemen say they believe that the packages made hold sentimental value for the troops.

“I remember what it was like receiving that package when you’re over there doing what we did overseas. Just getting that piece of home yeah know,” said Marine Corps Veteran Jeff McPhillips.

While everything is being moved out of the building, volunteers say that they don’t know what is and isn’t damaged at this point. They also say they don’t know exactly when they’ll be able to move back in but know the mission won’t stop.

Whitehead says they will go through everything soon to see what they can salvage. She also said they are in the need of volunteers to help in the next few days and also will be in need of donations. She said if you would like to give or volunteer whitehead says the best way is to go to their Facebook page for details.

