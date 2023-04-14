Greenville working to rehab streets

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The City of Greenville is giving some of its streets some updates, starting next week.

Nearly three dozen of the city’s streets are scheduled to have work done to upgrade their appearance, or to just perform regular road maintenance,

When construction begins next week, city officials say the work will be done during the day from 8:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, which could impact travel times.

Of the scheduled work, 18 of the streets on the schedule are slated for rehabilitation work, while 20 are set for preservation work.

The work being done is part of the 2023 Street Rehabilitation Preservation Project that was awarded by the city council in February.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.