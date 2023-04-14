Goldsboro community remembers teen killed at pool party shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -People marched in solidarity Thursday evening down 112 North Leslie Street in Goldsboro, the same place where police say six teens were hit by gunfire at a pool party Wednesday night, killing one of them.

Police say they went to the pool party after getting calls about multiple shots being fired. Shortly after, Jomo Jones says he and other parents got to the horrific scene in search of their children.

“It’s any parent’s worse nightmare not to know if your child is okay,” Jones said.

While looking for his kids, Jones says he saw a large group of about 30 other teens running away from where the shots rang out and says he soon figured out why.

“I saw the young lady laying without moving and it just took me to another place,” Jones said. “It was a bad situation, something I’ll never forget.”

15-year-old Joyonna Pearsall is who Jones was referring to. Police say the tenth grader died at the scene, while five others are in stable condition.

The shooting happened in District 3, which is the area Goldsboro Mayor Pro Tem Taj Pollack represents.

“I was a career fireman for 19 years and this is probably one of the most tragic incidents I’ve ever encountered,” Pollack said. “It hit home, literally in my backyard.”

Thursday night’s prayer vigil turned into city leaders and pastors marching alongside the community members. Jones believes that leadership will help put an end to gun violence.

“Whether they were white, Mexican, city councilmen, or mayors. These are relationships,” Jones said. “I think our city leaders need to work on our relationship and coming together.”

Police say their investigation into the deadly shooting is still ongoing. WITN also talked to Joyonna’s aunt Maria Bell Thursday, who remembered the light her niece brought to the world.

