Fur Baby Friday: Meet Ada!

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If you’re looking for a cuddly pup with lots of energy - look no further!

Ada is a 3-month-old Siberian Husky and German Shepherd mix available for adoption now through the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina.

She was brought to the shelter along with her four female siblings and will do well in a home with yard space to run and play.

Ada and her siblings are all named after famous women in S.T.E.M.

She is small now, but will definitely grow to be a large dog, and needs owners who are prepared for that.

Ada loves behind-the-ear scratches and is spayed and neutered.

Anyone interested in fostering or adopting should fill out an application on the HSEC’s website and send it to adopthsec@gmail.com.

They will review all applications and contact you about setting up an appointment.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.