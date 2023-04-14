Advertise With Us
Five arrested after Kinston search finds illegal guns

(TOP ROW) Davis, McKnight, Jones (BOTTOM ROW) Roberts, Greene
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An investigation into illegal guns at a Kinston housing complex ended in five arrests and multiple guns seized.

Kinston police say that they were looking into the possibility of someone having illegal weapons at the Richard Green Housing Complex. They say a search warrant that was carried out using the Kinston SWAT team helped them find four illegal guns, including one that was reported as stolen.

Police say they arrested and charged the following men:

Montario Davis Jr, 19, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a stolen firearm.

Jaleik McKnight, 19, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm and resisting a public officer.

Queyshod Jones, 19, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm and resisting a public officer.

Savon Roberts, 18, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm and resisting a public Officer

Tylik Green, 22, was charged with two counts of carrying a concealed handgun

Anyone who has any additional information about this or any other crimes in Kinston can call the Kinston Police Department at 252-939-4020.

