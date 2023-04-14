Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Eastern North Carolina residents are experiencing sticker shock at the pump

Gas prices in Greenville are on the rise again.
Gas prices in Greenville are on the rise again.(WITN)
By Celeste Ford and WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Residents in Greenville got an unpleasant surprise at the gas station Friday.

According to AAA, they had to pay an average of 3 dollars and 52 cents for a gallon of regular gas.

“I don’t have money to like fill up every single time I can get gas,” said ECU Junior David Parious.

AAA reports that the price of regular gas is up about 10 cents from last week and about 25 cents from last month in North Carolina. The company says the main culprit in high gas prices right now is the high cost of oil, which is hovering at $80 per barrel.

AAA also says they expect prices to continue to rise as we head into summer.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother calls for change after son's death
WITN Investigates: Jacksonville mother calling for change after son dies following 911 call
The homicide happened at this home Wednesday night.
Son finds dad dead in Duplin County home
The 15-year-old was killed and five others wounded Wednesday evening.
Family identifies 15-year-old girl killed, five other teens wounded in Goldsboro shooting
The drugs were found hidden in a pickup truck this weekend.
Traffic stop nets Greenville police 42 pounds of crystal meth
GENERIC HURRICANE SEASON IMAGE
North Carolina State releases outlook for Hurricane Season 2023

Latest News

The City of Greenville is giving some of its streets some updates, starting next week.
Greenville working to rehab streets
Packs for Patriots was forced to pack everything into trucks after heavy rain flooded their...
Heavy rains flood local non-profit
Pirates Vs. Cancer
Pirates vs. Cancer event to return for 6th year
Some Eastern Carolina residents will soon be impacted by a fare increase for public transportation