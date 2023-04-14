Eastern North Carolina residents are experiencing sticker shock at the pump

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Residents in Greenville got an unpleasant surprise at the gas station Friday.

According to AAA, they had to pay an average of 3 dollars and 52 cents for a gallon of regular gas.

“I don’t have money to like fill up every single time I can get gas,” said ECU Junior David Parious.

AAA reports that the price of regular gas is up about 10 cents from last week and about 25 cents from last month in North Carolina. The company says the main culprit in high gas prices right now is the high cost of oil, which is hovering at $80 per barrel.

AAA also says they expect prices to continue to rise as we head into summer.

