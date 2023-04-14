Advertise With Us
Eastern Carolina lighthouse got messages from Titanic before sinking

The RMS Titanic. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:57 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WITN) - An event about a lighthouse on the Eastern Carolina coast is talking about its relationship with a famous boat that sunk in 1912.

The event will explore the connection between Cape Hatteras Island and the RMS Titanic tragedy.

The Titanic famously sent a distress telegram to the Weather Bureau Station in Hatteras after colliding with an iceberg. It is one of the earliest, if not the earliest message received from the ship.

The event exploring this interesting piece of history takes place at the historic Hatteras Bureau Weather Station in Hatteras Village at 1 P.M.

