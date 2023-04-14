Greenville city streets being updated beginning next week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A city’s roads here in the east are getting some updates starting next week.

More than 35 Greenville streets are scheduled to have work done to maintain and or upgrade their conditions.

Construction starts next week. It’ll take place from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Eighteen city streets are slated for rehabilitation work, which will include milling and resurfacing, base repair, ADA ramp upgrades, and pavement markings.

Preservation work is set for 20 other streets, which includes micro-surfacing and crack sealing. You can find a complete list of streets being worked on here.

This is all part of the 2023 Street Rehabilitation and Preservation Project awarded by the Greenville City Council in February.

