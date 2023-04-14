Duplin County man finds father stabbed to death

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man says he returned to his home Wednesday night to find his father stabbed to death.

Duplin County deputies say it happened around 8:30 p.m. On John Rich Road near Warsaw. 68-year-old Wilbert Bryant was killed deputies say Bryant died from blunt force trauma, but are waiting on an autopsy before they confirm there was a stabbing.

Jawon Bryant tells WITN that he left to wash his clothes and came back to find the back motion light on and his father dead inside. He believes the killer came in the front door and went out the back door. The son said there were signs of a struggle inside and “blood everywhere.”

“I want justice for my dad and if anybody knows anything, I would like for them to speak up because I would do the same for them. and it’s a real hurtful feeling, you know, to lose somebody that you love and here I am with a part of me gone. because of somebody else craziness and crime. I just don’t know how to feel about it,” said Bryant.

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office is working with the SBI on the homicide investigation.

