Carteret County hosting medication disposal on April 22

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Carteret County Sheriff’s Office joins law enforcement agencies and partners across the county for the semi-annual Operation Medicine Drop.

Operation Medicine Drop is for residents who have prescribed medication they no longer need to have the proper way of disposing of them. Health officials and law enforcement will be at all Food Lions in the county and the Walmart in Morehead City April 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m..

The county says this is to properly dispose of medication in order to reduce access to unused drugs for illegal uses. This event is in conjunction with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency’s Annual National Take Back Initiative.

“Carteret County law enforcement continues to work hard to ensure residents have a safe place to discard of their unwanted and unused prescription drugs,” said Sheriff Asa Buck. “In addition to the semi-annual prescription drug take-back event, the sheriff’s office and most local police departments collect prescription drugs year-round to make sure these drugs do not end up in the wrong hands.”

This event is also free to the public. Syringes, sharps, needles, glass containers, and any type of liquids or illegal drugs will not be accepted.

For more information about the event, visit the Operation Medicine Drop webpage.

