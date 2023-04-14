Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Carteret County hosting medication disposal on April 22

(Carteret County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Carteret County Sheriff’s Office joins law enforcement agencies and partners across the county for the semi-annual Operation Medicine Drop.

Operation Medicine Drop is for residents who have prescribed medication they no longer need to have the proper way of disposing of them. Health officials and law enforcement will be at all Food Lions in the county and the Walmart in Morehead City April 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m..

The county says this is to properly dispose of medication in order to reduce access to unused drugs for illegal uses. This event is in conjunction with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency’s Annual National Take Back Initiative.

“Carteret County law enforcement continues to work hard to ensure residents have a safe place to discard of their unwanted and unused prescription drugs,” said Sheriff Asa Buck. “In addition to the semi-annual prescription drug take-back event, the sheriff’s office and most local police departments collect prescription drugs year-round to make sure these drugs do not end up in the wrong hands.”

This event is also free to the public. Syringes, sharps, needles, glass containers, and any type of liquids or illegal drugs will not be accepted.

For more information about the event, visit the Operation Medicine Drop webpage.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother calls for change after son's death
WITN Investigates: Jacksonville mother calling for change after son dies following 911 call
The homicide happened at this home Wednesday night.
Son finds dad dead in Duplin County home
The 15-year-old was killed and five others wounded Wednesday evening.
Family identifies 15-year-old girl killed, five other teens wounded in Goldsboro shooting
The drugs were found hidden in a pickup truck this weekend.
Traffic stop nets Greenville police 42 pounds of crystal meth
Shooting on Lionel Street in Goldsboro
One person killed, 5 others injured in Goldsboro shooting

Latest News

Cases of syphilis in North Carolina have been rising in recent years.
Sexually Transmitted Infection Awareness Week: STI cases increase in pandemic’s wake
ECU Health to relax its mask policy in April
North Carolina COVID-19 cases.
DHHS updates services as COVID-19 becomes routine
A statue entitled "Perseverance" was unveiled in honor of healthcare workers at CarolinaEast on...
New Bern hospital honors COVID-19 frontline workers with sculpture