Camp Lejeune partners with Duke to provide state’s largest transmission-connected battery

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - members of our armed forces are partnering with companies to enhance energy conservation efforts in the east.

Duke Energy has partnered with Camp Lejeune to provide the state’s largest and first transmission-connected battery.

The 11-megawatt energy storage system will lower the cost to discharge power during high-demand periods.

The system, in conjunction with the 140 acre 13 megawatt solar facility will also help reduce power outages with stored energy if normal service is lost.

“The project, in my opinion, it’s what I call kind of a shadow engine project one of those projects that hide in the shadow and put the engine behind a lot of what we do to enable others to kind of take the spotlight,” said General Andrew Niebel, Commander Camp Lejeune.

“With this project as we’ve paired now an 11-Megawatt battery site it allows us to store the sun that we have here today for use when the sun goes down and it helps our customers as we think about again renewable clean resources that we can serve our customers with,” said Duke Energy’s Emily Henson.

Duke Energy says it plans to invest 16 hundred megawatts of battery storage by 2029.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.