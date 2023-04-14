Advertise With Us
Attenuators help prevent shoreline erosion at Cape Lookout

Save Cape Lookout Foundation raised funds to install temporary wave attenuation devices to preserve the Cape Lookout National Seashore
By Deric Rush
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CAPE LOOKOUT, N.C. (WITN) - Save Cape Lookout Foundation raised funds to install temporary wave attenuation devices to preserve the Cape Lookout National Seashore

The attenuators are part of a layered project to prevent soil erosion at Cape Lookout National Seashore around the lighthouse. They serve as buffers and scatter energy from high tides and severe weather which lighthouse keepers find are two common causes of erosion along North Carolina shorelines.

Lighthouse keepers say severe soil erosion poses a significant risk to the life of the lighthouse and the national park surrounding it. Joni Dennis and the Save Cape Lookout Foundation raised funds at the end of last year to install the attenuators as a temporary solution until scheduled dredging projects resumed.

“It’s important to me because not only does the White House bring in over $30 million worth of revenue to our economy a year but this is our heritage it is also a working navigational aid OK so it is still a navigational aid that is used,” said Dennis.

Studies from living shoreline solutions show these wave attenuation devices speed up marine biomass development which creates a rich food source for fish, shellfish, and sub-surface plant development.

Dregdging is scheduled to happen in Novemeber of 2023. For more information on how to contribute to Save Cape Lookout preservation efforts you can visit the nonprofit’s website.

