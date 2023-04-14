Advertise With Us
ALE: Clerk charged after underage driver involved in Wayne County crash

By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Wayne County convenience store clerk is facing charges after a crash involving an underage driver.

On April 2nd, state troopers were called to a wreck in Wayne County that they said was caused by a 20-year-old woman who they believed had been drinking.

Because she was underage, troopers contacted ALE who also began an investigation into where the driver got the alcohol from.

ALE agents discovered the alcohol was bought from King’s Discount Deli on East Ash Street in Goldsboro.

Agents cited one of the store’s clerks, Maeen Ashwal, 39, of Wayne County, for selling alcoholic beverages to a person less than 21 years old.

The ALE is sending the results of their investigation to the North Carolina ABC Commission which will determine if they need to take any further actions against the store. That could include a fine, suspension, or revocation of the store’s ABC permits.

