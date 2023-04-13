Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Rain and A Few Strong Storms Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Our nice weather is about to see a break. Now it won’t be as widespread or as wet but we are expecting another round of rain and a few strong storms headed into Friday. Lower rain chances may hang out over the weekend as temperatures get back into the 80s.

Clouds increase tonight as temperatures fall into the 50s. Rain and thunderstorms hold off until around sunrise. This first round that’ll move through most of ENC should be ahead of the severe weather environment. Even if they’re not severe, they’ll be loud with heavy rain, lightning, and thunder expected through lunch. By the afternoon, we start to see sunshine again, and instability increases. Any storms that redevelop will have the threat of hail and wind gusts around 60 mph. These storms will be spotty and not everyone sees rain. Chance of a strong storm may linger into the overnight even though we’re expecting 3-7 PM to be the most active.

Best chance for showers over the weekend will be Saturday morning to around noon. Most stay dry and any showers should be quick and light. Any downpours should stay around the coast or Outer Banks for the first few hours of Saturday morning. Don’t let the threat of a shower ruin a trip to Grifton for their Shad Festival or to Greenville for PirateFest. Highs stay in the 80s Saturday and Sunday.

Next week starts off windy and a little cooler. Overnight lows may briefly dip into the 40s Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. No frost expected and the afternoons will be comfortable with highs in the 70s.

