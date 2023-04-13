Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Tyrrell County fire finally 100% contained

(NC Forest Service)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYRRELL COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A big fire that has burned for nearly three weeks in Tyrrell County is finally contained.

The North Carolina Forest Service says the Last Resort Fire is 100% contained as of today.

The fire began on March 24th when a landowner was burning debris. Richard Hughes, of Windsor, was charged with willfully or negligently setting fire to woods and fields.

Foresters say the fire reached 5,280 acres and they pumped 438 million gallons of water from Phelps Lake and a nearby canal to help bring it under control.

No one was injured because of the fire and no structures were damaged, according to the Forest Service.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Lionel Street in Goldsboro
One person killed, 5 others injured in Goldsboro shooting
Mother calls for change after son's death
WITN Investigates: Jacksonville mother calling for change after son dies following 911 call
Kinston's Styles and Dunn transfer
Former Kinston stars Styles and Dunn complete transfers
Jaime Long
Carteret Co. human resources director & husband dead after shooting
The fire was called in just before 3:00 p.m.
One person injured after horse barn leveled in Pitt County fire

Latest News

Sewer Spill
ROCKY MOUNT: Nearly million gallon sewage spill flows into Tar River
Son finds dad dead in Duplin County home
The rescue took place Thursday morning, 8 miles east of Cape Hatteras.
Two rescued from sinking sailboat off Cape Hatteras
Johnny Davis, Jr.
Havelock man facing child porn charge