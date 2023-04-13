Tyrrell County fire finally 100% contained

TYRRELL COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A big fire that has burned for nearly three weeks in Tyrrell County is finally contained.

The North Carolina Forest Service says the Last Resort Fire is 100% contained as of today.

The fire began on March 24th when a landowner was burning debris. Richard Hughes, of Windsor, was charged with willfully or negligently setting fire to woods and fields.

Foresters say the fire reached 5,280 acres and they pumped 438 million gallons of water from Phelps Lake and a nearby canal to help bring it under control.

No one was injured because of the fire and no structures were damaged, according to the Forest Service.

