Two rescued from sinking sailboat off Cape Hatteras

The rescue took place Thursday morning, 8 miles east of Cape Hatteras.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WITN) - The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two people this morning off Cape Hatteras from their sinking sailboat.

The Coast Guard said the 22-foot sailboat was eight miles east of Hatteras.

It had lost part of its mast, had an inoperable engine, and was taking on water.

Those onboard were able to bail water out of their boat until help arrived.

A helicopter from Elizabeth City was first to arrive and stayed there until a boat from the Cape Hatteras Coast Guard Station got there.

The disabled sailboat was towed to the Oregon Inlet Marina and those on board were in stable condition, according to the Coast Guard.

