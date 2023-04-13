Traffic stop nets Greenville police 42 pounds of crystal meth

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two teens are in custody and a large cache of illegal drugs is off the street following a traffic stop in Greenville last Friday.

Greenville police say that they pulled over two 17-year-olds in a pickup truck last Friday on U.S. 264 near the Highway 11 Bypass.

During the stop, officers say they found a hidden compartment in the tailgate of the truck, and 42 pounds of crystal methamphetamine were hidden inside.

Officers seized the drugs and arrested the two teens, who are both from New Mexico. They were charged with multiple counts of level three trafficking in methamphetamine and were taken to the Pitt Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

