This weekend is the annual Shad Festival

GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - Preparations are underway for a big event this weekend in the east.

Crews are busy setting up rides and stages in downtown Grifton for their fifty-first Grifton Shad Festival.

The festival will run tomorrow through Sunday with attractions for all ages.

Tomorrow night starts with carnival rides at five o’clock and throughout the weekend you can enjoy different food, live music, and even helicopter rides.

Saturday at 1030 am a parade will be held, along with an antique tractor show going on all day.

