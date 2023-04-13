Advertise With Us
ROCKY MOUNT: Nearly million gallon sewage spill flows into Tar River

Sewer Spill
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount says that heavy rainfall this past weekend has caused a spill that dumped nearly a million gallons of sewage into the Tar River.

Officials say the overflow ran for five days at River Side Drive underneath the trestle. They estimate that 924,000 gallons of what the city termed as “heavily diluted wastewater” reached the river.

Rocky Mount’s Water Resources Director Brenton Bent said the sewer system was overwhelmed when the city received 2.74 inches of rain over the weekend. He also said that the heavily diluted nature of the sewage and the unusually high flows in the river helped to reduce the potential impact of the overflow.

