Operation 356 to kick off in Belhaven

ENC at 3 - Operation 356 Fundraiser
By WITN Web Team and Courtney Bunting
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BELHAVEN, N.C. (WITN) - A group focused on ending plastic pollution has a new tour launching later this month.

The Operation 356 Tour will kick off on Friday, April 21 in Belhaven.

The tour’s focus is raising awareness and funding for the preservation of the Atlantic.

This is a project under the Plastic Ocean Project, Inc. umbrella. Executive Director Bonnie Monteleone will stop by ENC and Three Thursday to discuss the purpose behind the group.

Plastic Ocean Project also has a documentary short titled If The Ocean Could Talk: A Voice for the North Atlantic. It is now in eight film festivals, including three outside the U.S.

You can get involved by volunteering or donating.

