North Carolina State releases outlook for Hurricane Season 2023

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina State University released its latest predictions for the upcoming hurricane season.

The report predicts the Atlantic basin which includes the entire Atlantic Ocean, the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea will see between 11 to 15 named storms adding that amount “six to eight may grow strong enough to become hurricanes, with the possibility of two to three storms becoming major hurricanes.”

“The number of named storms predicted is at the higher end of the long-term averages, but at the lower end of more recent 30-year averages, according to NC State Professor of Marine, Earth and Atmospheric Sciences, Lian Xie.

Xie also notes that the long-term average of named storms between 1951 to 2022 is 11 and the more recent average between 1991 to 2020 is 14 named storms.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

To view the entire 2023 Hurricane Season report by North Carolina State University: CLICK HERE!

