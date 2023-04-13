Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Mega Millions jackpot reaches $476 million for Friday’s drawing

Mega Millions jackpot rises to $476 million for Friday’s drawing
Mega Millions jackpot rises to $476 million for Friday’s drawing(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The Mega Millions jackpot continues its surge and reached $476 million for Friday’s drawing.

Someone in the East could have the chance to take home the $476 million jackpot home as an annuity or $256 million in cash.

“What a choice that would be – a $476 million annuity or $256 million in cash,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “We all have our fingers crossed that we will celebrate a jackpot winner in North Carolina Friday night.”

The North Carolina Education Lottery added that there ore than just one winning ticket. participants can win a range of prizes other than just the main jackpot. Tuesday’s drawing produced more than 23,000 winning tickets..

The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Lionel Street in Goldsboro
One person killed, 5 others injured in Goldsboro shooting
Mother calls for change after son's death
WITN Investigates: Jacksonville mother calling for change after son dies following 911 call
Kinston's Styles and Dunn transfer
Former Kinston stars Styles and Dunn complete transfers
Jaime Long
Carteret Co. human resources director & husband dead after shooting
The fire was called in just before 3:00 p.m.
One person injured after horse barn leveled in Pitt County fire

Latest News

The drugs were found hidden in a pickup truck this weekend.
Traffic stop nets Greenville police 42 pounds of crystal meth
The homicide happened at this home Wednesday night.
Son finds dad dead in Duplin County home
UPDATED ENC DROUGHT MONITOR (4.13.2023)
DROUGHT UPDATE: Recent rainfall gives huge drought relief
The leak happened around 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Residents return home after Kinston gas main leak repaired
Students in Craven CC's visual arts program will have artwork on display during this month's...
Bank of the Arts Artwalk showcasing Craven Community student art this month