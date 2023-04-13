Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Man injured in Pitt County horse barn fire recovering at Chapel Hill burn center

The fire was called in just before 3:00 p.m. Wednesday.
The fire was called in just before 3:00 p.m. Wednesday.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters say a man injured in Wednesday afternoon’s horse barn fire and explosion in Pitt County has been sent to the burn center in Chapel Hill.

The barn on Sheppard Mill Road outside of Stokes was leveled in the 3:00 p.m. fire.

Stokes Fire Chief Bruce Farmer said the fire started as the man was putting gasoline into a lawnmower. The chief said the fire then caused the explosion.

Farmer said in his 35-40 years in fire service, it was the most fire he’s seen in one place. He said the victim had serious burns on the right front of his body.

Multiple fire departments were called to the fire and only a few support beams of the barn remained.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Lionel Street in Goldsboro
One person killed, 5 others injured in Goldsboro shooting
Mother calls for change after son's death
WITN Investigates: Jacksonville mother calling for change after son dies following 911 call
Kinston's Styles and Dunn transfer
Former Kinston stars Styles and Dunn complete transfers
Jaime Long
Carteret Co. human resources director & husband dead after shooting
The fire was called in just before 3:00 p.m.
One person injured after horse barn leveled in Pitt County fire

Latest News

The 15-year-old was killed and five others wounded Wednesday evening.
Family identifies 15-year-old girl killed, five other teens wounded in Goldsboro shooting
The leak happened around 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Residents return home after Kinston gas main leak repaired
The homicide happened at this home Wednesday night.
Son finds dad dead in Duplin County home
ECU Health emergency medicine residents create a splint for a standardized patient with a...
ECU emergency health residents hone skills on Wilderness Day