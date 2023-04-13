Man injured in Pitt County horse barn fire recovering at Chapel Hill burn center

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters say a man injured in Wednesday afternoon’s horse barn fire and explosion in Pitt County has been sent to the burn center in Chapel Hill.

The barn on Sheppard Mill Road outside of Stokes was leveled in the 3:00 p.m. fire.

Stokes Fire Chief Bruce Farmer said the fire started as the man was putting gasoline into a lawnmower. The chief said the fire then caused the explosion.

Farmer said in his 35-40 years in fire service, it was the most fire he’s seen in one place. He said the victim had serious burns on the right front of his body.

Multiple fire departments were called to the fire and only a few support beams of the barn remained.

