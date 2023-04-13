Kinston neighborhood evacuated due to gas main leak

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A major gas leak has forced the evacuation of residents in one Kinston neighborhood.

Authorities say around 9:00 a.m. a construction crew hit a 2-inch natural gas main at East King Street and South McDaniels Street. Crews were demolishing an old part of the Simon Bright housing project and thought that all underground lines had been properly marked.

Fire Captain Chad Jackson said residents of one building in the public housing complex were evacuated because they were close to the leak. They were evacuated to the Simon Bright Community Center.

Piedmont Natural Gas is working to repair the leak while Kinston firefighters are monitoring gas levels in the area.

Jackson said once the gas company completes its work, they will go inside the apartment building with sensors to make sure all the natural gas has dissipated before allowing people back in.

People are being asked to stay away from the area until the leak is repaired.

Gas leak map (Lenoir County Emergency Services)

