The Junior League of Greenville hosts The Little Black Dress Initiative

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Junior League of Greenville is holding their week-long, social media fundraising campaign again this year.

The campaign will begin Monday, April 24th and will go until Friday, April 28th. The campaign aims to raise awareness about poverty and the effects on women in society. Members and people in the community are invited to wear the same black dress (or outfit) to bring attention to hunger and food insecurities in Pitt County.

For more information, visit https://jlgreenvillenc.org/littleblackdress/.

WITN is a proud sponsor of the Junior League of Greenville.

