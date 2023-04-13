Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

The Junior League of Greenville hosts The Little Black Dress Initiative

The campaign will begin Monday, April 24th and will go until Friday, April 28th.
The campaign will begin Monday, April 24th and will go until Friday, April 28th.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Junior League of Greenville is holding their week-long, social media fundraising campaign again this year.

The campaign will begin Monday, April 24th and will go until Friday, April 28th. The campaign aims to raise awareness about poverty and the effects on women in society. Members and people in the community are invited to wear the same black dress (or outfit) to bring attention to hunger and food insecurities in Pitt County.

For more information, visit https://jlgreenvillenc.org/littleblackdress/.

WITN is a proud sponsor of the Junior League of Greenville.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Lionel Street in Goldsboro
One person killed, 5 others injured in Goldsboro shooting
Kinston's Styles and Dunn transfer
Former Kinston stars Styles and Dunn complete transfers
Jaime Long
Carteret Co. human resources director & husband dead after shooting
The fire was called in just before 3:00 p.m.
One person injured after horse barn leveled in Pitt County fire
Mother calls for change after son's death
WITN Investigates: Jacksonville mother calling for change after son dies following 911 call

Latest News

The leak happened around 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Kinston neighborhood evacuated due to gas main leak
Six teens were shot here Wednesday evening.
Police say 15-year-old girl killed, five other teens wounded in Goldsboro shooting
Deadly stabbing in Duplin County
GENERIC HURRICANE SEASON IMAGE
North Carolina State releases outlook for Hurricane Season 2023